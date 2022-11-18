Nepal, India Border Sealed Off Till November 20 Midnight

In view of elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly scheduled to take place on November 20, the security situation has been beefed up along the Nepal-India border from east to west.

After sealing off the border areas from last midnight to November 20 midnight to avert possible criminal activities during the election time, security personnel have been deployed open border with the Indian territory.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs, joint patrolling of the security forces of both countries has been arranged since yesterday. Such joint teams started from eastern to western border points.