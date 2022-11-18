Nepal, India Border Sealed Off Till November 20 Midnight

Nepal, India Border Sealed Off Till November 20 Midnight

Nov. 18, 2022, 6:49 p.m.

In view of elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial assembly scheduled to take place on November 20, the security situation has been beefed up along the Nepal-India border from east to west.

After sealing off the border areas from last midnight to November 20 midnight to avert possible criminal activities during the election time, security personnel have been deployed open border with the Indian territory.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs, joint patrolling of the security forces of both countries has been arranged since yesterday. Such joint teams started from eastern to western border points.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Ambassador Dr. Subedi Paid A Courtesy Call To Japanese State Minister Takei Shunsuke
Nov 18, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 17 Recoveries
Nov 18, 2022
“Voters Love Is My Strength” Pampha Bhusal
Nov 18, 2022
COP27: Nepal Supports A Loss And Damage Finance Facility
Nov 18, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur
Nov 18, 2022

More on News

Ambassador Dr. Subedi Paid A Courtesy Call To Japanese State Minister Takei Shunsuke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 55 minutes ago
EC To Announce FPTP Results Within Three Days By Agencies 13 hours, 17 minutes ago
Japan’s State Minister For Foreign Affairs Takei Shunsuke visiting Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Election Commission Orders Government To Arrange Robust Election Eecurity By Agencies 1 day, 12 hours ago
CPN-UML Victory Will Bring Stable Government: KP Sharma Oli By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago
Nepal Gives Poll Holidays On November 20, 21 By Agencies 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8 New Cases And 17 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2022
“Voters Love Is My Strength” Pampha Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2022
COP27: Nepal Supports A Loss And Damage Finance Facility By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2022
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Meets Chinese President Xi By Agencies Nov 18, 2022
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 18, 2022
PM Deuba, Prachanda, Oli And Lingden Are Leading The National Campaign, Others Confine To Home Ground By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 17, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75