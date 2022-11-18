“Voters Love Is My Strength” Pampha Bhusal

Having been established as a strong national leader working fro the betterment of the constituency, minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal is confident that she is the first choice of all voters in constituency no 3 of Lalitpur.

Nov. 18, 2022, 8:54 a.m.

What is your position in constituency no 3 in Lalitpur?

I am in forefront of the elections. I will win comfortably the elections this time. My voters know what I have done for my constituency. Except for some vested interest people, overwhelming voters are with me.

How do you say that?

First of all, I am receiving complete support from a coalition partner. Along with our party’s voters, almost all Nepali Congress voters will vote for me. They have already expressed support through various public programs.

What will you make different this time?

At the national level, my priority will be to make Nepal an electricity export nation encouraging more private investment in hydropower projects. We have already started to export electricity to India. I will also encourage domestic consumption making kitchens LPG-free and roads with electric vehicles. At the local level, I will take initiative to preserve our heritage sites and culture. My priority will be to establish health posts and improve the quality of the public school. Provide employment opportunities to youth, particularly women.

What are the challenges in your constituency?

My constituency has both rural and urban settings. Problems are different in nature. Since I have been leaving here for over decades, I have been working taking sides with local people and the local community. The younger generation needs opportunity, elder people need protection and women need skills.

What have you done in the last five years?

My voters will tell you and show you what I have done for my constituency. People are the testimony. As a representative of the people, I have been spending my time meeting and interacting with them.

How do you see your rivals?

Every one has the right to claim. However, I am confident that I will win the elections because voters will vote me for my work.

