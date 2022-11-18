Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur

Nov. 18, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

There are possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the high mountaineous region of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province. There are possibility of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and western high mountaineous regions of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

