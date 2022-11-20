Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At Few Places Of The Eastern And Central High Mountain Regions

Nov. 20, 2022, 7:14 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. There are chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the eastern and central high mountainous regions of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

