G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn North Korea's ICBM Launch

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations have strongly condemned North Korea for the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week.

The G7 foreign ministers issued a statement on Sunday, saying that they condemn in the strongest terms the brazen launch of another ICBM by North Korea. They said that this reckless act further destabilizes the region.

The ministers stressed that the country's actions demand a united and robust response by the international community, including the need for further significant measures to be taken by the UN Security Council.

The Security Council plans to hold an emergency meeting on Monday following the North's latest missile launch.

North Korea fired a new type of ICBM, Hwasong-17, last Friday from near Pyongyang toward the Sea of Japan.

The missile is believed to have reached the maximum altitude of about 6,000 kilometers and fallen into waters within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.