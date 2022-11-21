G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn North Korea's ICBM Launch

G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn North Korea's ICBM Launch

Nov. 21, 2022, 9:09 a.m.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations have strongly condemned North Korea for the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last week.

The G7 foreign ministers issued a statement on Sunday, saying that they condemn in the strongest terms the brazen launch of another ICBM by North Korea. They said that this reckless act further destabilizes the region.

The ministers stressed that the country's actions demand a united and robust response by the international community, including the need for further significant measures to be taken by the UN Security Council.

The Security Council plans to hold an emergency meeting on Monday following the North's latest missile launch.

North Korea fired a new type of ICBM, Hwasong-17, last Friday from near Pyongyang toward the Sea of Japan.

The missile is believed to have reached the maximum altitude of about 6,000 kilometers and fallen into waters within Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

Agencies

FIFA World Cup: Qatar Losses First Match Against Ecuador By 2-0
Nov 21, 2022
North Korea's Top Diplomat Issues Warning
Nov 21, 2022
COP27 Agree On New “Loss and Damage” Fund For Vulnerable Countries
Nov 20, 2022
Vote Count From 9 PM : Election Commission
Nov 20, 2022
COP27 Delegates Trying To Finalize Talks Focusing On 'Loss And Damage' Fund
Nov 20, 2022

More on International

North Korea's Top Diplomat Issues Warning By Agencies 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
North Korea Says It Successfully Launched Hwasong-17 ICBM By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Meets Chinese President Xi By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
North Korea Fired Another Ballistic Missile By Agencies 4 days, 8 hours ago
US Republicans Win Back House By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago
War In Ukraine Dominates G20 Summit Talks In Bali By Agencies 5 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2022
Nepali Congress Opens Account Wining the Seat From Mustang By Yogesh Gauchan Thakali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2022
Vote Counting Begins In Various Constituencies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2022
FIFA World Cup: Qatar Losses First Match Against Ecuador By 2-0 By Agencies Nov 21, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Bagmati And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2022
General Elections Held Peacefully All Over Nepal, Vote Counting From Tonight:: CEC Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75