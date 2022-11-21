Nepali Congress Opens Account Wining the Seat From Mustang By Yogesh Gauchan Thakali

Nepali Congress opened the account in the elections of House of Representatives wining the seat of Mustang district. In the closely contested elections, the 29-year-old Yogesh Gauchan Thakali of Nepali Congress has won the election. With this, Nepali Congress has secured their first win.

Gauchan is the son of former minister and member Romi Gauchan Thakali. Gauchan received 3,992 votes against his opponent Prem Tuladhar from CPN(UML), who received 3, 078 votes. The result is yet to be ascertained by the District Election Office, Mustang.