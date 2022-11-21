Vote Counting Begins In Various Constituencies

Vote Counting Begins In Various Constituencies

Nov. 21, 2022, 9:23 a.m.

Vote counting begins in various constituencies across Nepal. In early counting, Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and Nepal Independent Party are in the forefront.

The vote counting in Kathmandu Valley also begins. Elections Commission has already published the poll centers for reelections. Nationwide counting will start today afternoon.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 18 Recoveries
Nov 21, 2022
Nepali Congress Opens Account Wining the Seat From Mustang By Yogesh Gauchan Thakali
Nov 21, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Bagmati And Lumbini
Nov 21, 2022
General Elections Held Peacefully All Over Nepal, Vote Counting From Tonight:: CEC Thapaliya
Nov 20, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2 New Case And 14 Recoveries
Nov 20, 2022

More on News

Nepali Congress Opens Account Wining the Seat From Mustang By Yogesh Gauchan Thakali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
Vote Count From 9 PM : Election Commission By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
Ambassador Dr. Subedi Paid A Courtesy Call To Japanese State Minister Takei Shunsuke By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
Nepal, India Border Sealed Off Till November 20 Midnight By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
EC To Announce FPTP Results Within Three Days By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
Japan’s State Minister For Foreign Affairs Takei Shunsuke visiting Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2022
FIFA World Cup: Qatar Losses First Match Against Ecuador By 2-0 By Agencies Nov 21, 2022
North Korea's Top Diplomat Issues Warning By Agencies Nov 21, 2022
G7 Foreign Ministers Condemn North Korea's ICBM Launch By Agencies Nov 21, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Bagmati And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2022
General Elections Held Peacefully All Over Nepal, Vote Counting From Tonight:: CEC Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 20, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75