Vote counting begins in various constituencies across Nepal. In early counting, Nepali Congress, CPN-UML and Nepal Independent Party are in the forefront.
The vote counting in Kathmandu Valley also begins. Elections Commission has already published the poll centers for reelections. Nationwide counting will start today afternoon.
VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
