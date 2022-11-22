COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 20 Recoveries

With 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Tuesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,859.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 1286 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

In 396 antigen tests, one person infected positive.

Currently, there are 390 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 385 patients are placed in home isolation and 5 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 20 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,450 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Tuesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.