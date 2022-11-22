Korean Government Agree To Support Expansion Of Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital

Korean Government to expand health facilities at Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital

Nov. 22, 2022, 9:46 a.m.

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration (MoFAGA) signed the Record of Discussion (RoD) for “The Project For Capacity Building Of Medical Service To Achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) For The Poor In Vulnerable Areas In Bhaktapur, Nepal” on 15November 2022 at MoFAGA.

The main objective of this project is to enhance the capacity of medical infrastructure and professionals for quality hospital management, infection control, and improved coverage of public health insurance to attain the goal of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Bhaktapur, Nepal which will be implemented by KOICA in Nepal Korea Friendship Municipality Hospital (NKFMH) in close collaboration and coordination with MoFAGA and MadhyapurThimi Municipality.

The RoD was signed by Sunghoon Ko, Country Director of KOICA Nepal Office and Rudra Singh Tamang, Joint Secretary of the MoFAGASurendra Shrestha, Mayor and Bijaya Krishna Shrestha, Deputy Mayor of the MadhyapurThimi Municipalitywere present at the ceremony.The Korean Government through Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has allocated USD 9 million for the project.

In the program, Joint Secretary Tamang expressed the importance of well-equipped and capacitated health facilities on maternal and child health care and to control the massively increasing health infection issues. He further extended his gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Korea for the partnership which will enhance the friendly relation between the two countries. He further assured to fully cooperate for the successful implementation of this project.

During the event, Ko expressed his concerns on the mortality rate of mother and child that still exist in the city areas of Nepal and he expressed that this project shall be an important support to strengthen the capacity of existing health facilities and delivery of quality health care.

The Government of the Republic of Korea has been supporting the Government of Nepal through KOICA in various areas of health, vocational training, rural development and IT since 1991.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Bala Chaturdashi 2022: Importance And Significance
Nov 22, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Karnali Province
Nov 22, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 18 Recoveries
Nov 21, 2022
Nepali Congress Opens Account Wining the Seat From Mustang By Yogesh Gauchan Thakali
Nov 21, 2022
Vote Counting Begins In Various Constituencies
Nov 21, 2022

More on National

GENERAL ELECTIONS From Diplomats' Lens By Keshab Poudel 22 hours ago
General Elections Held Peacefully All Over Nepal, Vote Counting From Tonight:: CEC Thapaliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Voting For New Parliament Begins, Nepalese Are Voting For New Parliament Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 7 hours ago
GEOC Plays Important Roles To Hold Free And Fair Elections: CEC Thapliya By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
EU Support Contributed To Revive Traditional Newari Settlement To Grow Green: Deputy Mayor LMC By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 4 hours ago
KOICA- KAAN Provides Sanitary Pad Vending Machines To Three Schools By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Gagan Thapa Elected From Kathmandu-4 By Agencies Nov 22, 2022
Bala Chaturdashi 2022: Importance And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2022
NC Leader Singh Win Election Forth Time, Narrowly Defeating Rabindra Mishra Of RPP By Agencies Nov 22, 2022
World Cup 2022:USA-Wales Ends In 1-1 Draw By Agencies Nov 22, 2022
Earthquake Kills 62 In Indonesia By Agencies Nov 22, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 22, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75