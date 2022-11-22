Rabi Lamichhane Leading Vote-count Tally In Chitwan-2

Nov. 22, 2022, 4:37 p.m.

President of Nepal Swatantra Party Rabi Lamichhane is leading in the vote-count tally in Chitwan, constituency no.2. According to the latest results, Lamichhane has garnered 4007 votes. His closest contender CPN (UML)'s Krishna Bhakta Pokhrel has bagged 3879 votes. The difference in votes between Lamichhane and Pokhrel is around 150. However, he is widening his lead.

However, Nepali Congress candidate Umesh Shrestha secured 3410 votes.

