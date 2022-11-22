Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Karnali Province

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Karnali Province

Nov. 22, 2022, 7:52 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 18 Recoveries
Nov 21, 2022
Nepali Congress Opens Account Wining the Seat From Mustang By Yogesh Gauchan Thakali
Nov 21, 2022
Vote Counting Begins In Various Constituencies
Nov 21, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Bagmati And Lumbini
Nov 21, 2022
General Elections Held Peacefully All Over Nepal, Vote Counting From Tonight:: CEC Thapaliya
Nov 20, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Bagmati And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At Few Places Of The Eastern And Central High Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Gandaki and Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowing In Eastern And Central Himalayas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

NC Leader Singh Win Election Forth Time, Narrowly Defeating Rabindra Mishra Of RPP By Agencies Nov 22, 2022
World Cup 2022:USA-Wales Ends In 1-1 Draw By Agencies Nov 22, 2022
Earthquake Kills 62 In Indonesia By Agencies Nov 22, 2022
GENERAL ELECTIONS From Diplomats' Lens By Keshab Poudel Nov 21, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2022
Nepali Congress Opens Account Wining the Seat From Mustang By Yogesh Gauchan Thakali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 21, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75