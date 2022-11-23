COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 21 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 21 Recoveries

Nov. 23, 2022, 6:42 p.m.

With 4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,863.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 647 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 4 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

In 638 antigen tests, no person infected positive.

Currently, there are 373 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 368 patients are placed in home isolation and 5 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 21 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,471 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Dr. Dhawal Shumshere Rana Wins In Banke-2
Nov 23, 2022
KP Oli Elected HoR Member From Jhapa-5
Nov 23, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Gandaki Province
Nov 23, 2022
Rabi Lamichhane Leading Vote-count Tally In Chitwan-2
Nov 22, 2022
UML’s Krishna Gopal Shrestha Wins in Kathmandu-9
Nov 22, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 23 minutes ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Bagmati And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At Few Places Of The Eastern And Central High Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 15 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Gandaki and Karnali Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 14 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

World Cup 2022: Morocco, Croatia Match Draw By 0-0 Goal By Agencies Nov 23, 2022
Dr. Dhawal Shumshere Rana Wins In Banke-2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2022
KP Oli Elected HoR Member From Jhapa-5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2022
A Week Long Vivah Panchami Celebration From Today By Agencies Nov 23, 2022
Young TV Anchor As Its Face, RSP Rise Takes Nepal By Surprise By Yubaraj Ghimire Nov 23, 2022
Nepal Votes, Why The Verdict May Not Make New Delhi Very Happy By Yubaraj Ghimire Nov 23, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75