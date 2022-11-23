Dr. Dhawal Shumshere Rana Wins In Banke-2



Dr.Dhawal Shumshere Rana of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) emerged victorious in the House of Representatives (HoR) election from Banke constituency no. 2, the Office of the Chief Returning Officer confirmed.

Dr. Rana, the candidate of the UML-RPP alliance in Banke, won the poll by securing 29,577 votes.

Dr. Rana’s nearest rival Mohammad Istiyak Rayi got 23,520 votes.

Likewise, Nepali Congress’ Sudip Nar Singh Rana got 4,403 votes.

In the past, Dr. Rana served as the Mayor of Nepalgunj city two times.

Likewise, Adesh Kumar Agrawal of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) won the Province Assembly election by getting 8,246 votes from Banke constituency no. 2 (2). Agrawal defeated NC’s Nirak Gurung who got 6,709 votes. (RSS)