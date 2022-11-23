Dr. Dhawal Shumshere Rana Wins In Banke-2

Dr.Dhawal Shumshere Rana Wins In Banke-2

Nov. 23, 2022, 7:38 p.m.


Dr.Dhawal Shumshere Rana of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) emerged victorious in the House of Representatives (HoR) election from Banke constituency no. 2, the Office of the Chief Returning Officer confirmed.

Dr. Rana, the candidate of the UML-RPP alliance in Banke, won the poll by securing 29,577 votes.

Dr. Rana’s nearest rival Mohammad Istiyak Rayi got 23,520 votes.

Likewise, Nepali Congress’ Sudip Nar Singh Rana got 4,403 votes.

In the past, Dr. Rana served as the Mayor of Nepalgunj city two times.

Likewise, Adesh Kumar Agrawal of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) won the Province Assembly election by getting 8,246 votes from Banke constituency no. 2 (2). Agrawal defeated NC’s Nirak Gurung who got 6,709 votes. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KP Oli Elected HoR Member From Jhapa-5
Nov 23, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 21 Recoveries
Nov 23, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Gandaki Province
Nov 23, 2022
Rabi Lamichhane Leading Vote-count Tally In Chitwan-2
Nov 22, 2022
UML’s Krishna Gopal Shrestha Wins in Kathmandu-9
Nov 22, 2022

More on News

KP Oli Elected HoR Member From Jhapa-5 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Rabi Lamichhane Leading Vote-count Tally In Chitwan-2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
UML’s Krishna Gopal Shrestha Wins in Kathmandu-9 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 6 hours ago
Gagan Thapa Elected From Kathmandu-4 By Agencies 1 day, 9 hours ago
Nepali Congress Opens Account Wining the Seat From Mustang By Yogesh Gauchan Thakali By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Vote Counting Begins In Various Constituencies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 13 hours ago

The Latest

World Cup 2022: Morocco, Croatia Match Draw By 0-0 Goal By Agencies Nov 23, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 21 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 23, 2022
A Week Long Vivah Panchami Celebration From Today By Agencies Nov 23, 2022
Young TV Anchor As Its Face, RSP Rise Takes Nepal By Surprise By Yubaraj Ghimire Nov 23, 2022
Nepal Votes, Why The Verdict May Not Make New Delhi Very Happy By Yubaraj Ghimire Nov 23, 2022
Indonesia’s Earthquake Survivors Left Without Aid Supplies By Agencies Nov 23, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75