World Cup 2022: Morocco, Croatia Match Draw By 0-0 Goal

Despite Intense Action, Morocco-Croatia Match Ends In 0-0 DrawFIFA World Cup 2022, Morocco vs Croatia: Both teams created several chances but could not score a goal. Morocco defend valiantly to frustrate Croatia by drawing the match by 0-0.

While Croatia had 65 percent ball possession, they could only muster five shots, with just two on target. A draw is a good result for Morocco but will be frustrating for Croatia.

Next up for the 2018 World Cup runners-up is a potentially tricky game against Canada, before finishing the group stage against Belgium. Chances were few and far between at both ends.

It ends 0-0 and is a fair reflection of what transpired. Croatian fans can be seen cutting frustrated figures in the stands while the Moroccans continue singing.