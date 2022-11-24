Pro-constitutional Monarchist RPP Leader Lingden Defeated Pro-Republican Sitautla

Nov. 24, 2022, 7:27 p.m.

In a tough election, battle fought in eastern Nepal, a loyalist of Constitutional Monarchist and leader of Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Rajendra Lingden has defeated a die-heart republican and Nepali Congress leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula for the second consecutive time

Lingnden won the election to the Member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from the Jhapa constituency-3.

According to Jhapa-3 Chief Election Officer Chandramani Gyawali, Lingden obtained 40,662 votes to win the election against ruling alliance candidate Krishna Prasad Sitaula of the Nepali Congress who secured 37,386.

This is the second victory of Lingden to the HoR from the Jhapa-3. In the previous 2017 general election, he also defeated NC candidate Sitaula.

Earlier in another race, pro-constitutional monarchist Dipab Bahadur Singh defeated neo-republican Kamal Thapa and pro-republican Dina Upadhyaya in Makwanpur.

