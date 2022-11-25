COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 28 Recoveries

Nov. 25, 2022, 3:08 p.m.

With 10 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,875

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 871 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 10 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 510 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 327 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 322 patients are placed in home isolation and 5 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,28 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,529 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

