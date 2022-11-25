Dr. Shekhar Koirala Wins HoR Seat From Morang-6

Nepali Congress candidate Dr. Shekhar Koirala has been elected as a member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Morang-6 constituency.

Koirala received 35224 votes whereas his competitor UML's Lal Babu Pandit gained 22946 votes.

Chief returning Officer Basanta Raj Paudel has informed that an official declaration of the result is yet to be made.

Simialrly, Rashtriya Swantra Party candidate Yadhav Kumar Pradhanang received 9140 votes and RPP candidate Gopal Katuwal Chhetri received 8925 votes.