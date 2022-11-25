Nepal Art Council To Organize Art And Handicraft Exhibition

Nov. 25, 2022, 9:43 a.m.

President of Nepal Art Council Sagar SJB Rana said that Nepalese art and craft lovers will have the opportunity to observe the first biggest thematic-based art and handicraft exhibition in Kathmandu.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the exhibition, Rana, who himself has great contribution to promoting Nepalese art and handicrafts, said that the exhibition will showcase the traditional, and contemporary folk arts and sculptures of deities of Nepal on the same platforms.

Founding president of the Federation of Handicraft Association Rana said that the exhibition will depict the various ways Nepali artists have been presenting the plethora of gods and goddesses in their multitude of manifestations for scared purposes of decorating secular spaces.

Nepal Art counicl press meet.jpg

Rana also said that one of the aims of the exhibition is to enlighten the visitors about the basic tenets, diverse forms and rich heritage of our culture.

The exhibitor is a part of a program to commemorate the 60th year’s anniversary of the Nepal Art Council and the 50th year anniversary of the Federation of Handicraft Association of Nepal.

“We are jointly organizing the exhibition "Deities of Nepal" from 27th November to 11th December in collaboration with ICCR, Embassy of India Kathmandu,” said Rana

"This exhibition showcases the various ways Nepali artists have been presenting the plethora of gods and goddesses in their multitude of manifestations for sacred purposes to decorating the aesthetics of secular spaces".

Curator Swosti Rajbhanadri Kayastha highlighted the importance of the exhibition in the theme. Rajbhandari is curetting the exhibition deities of Nepal. Moderated by Secretary Bikas Ratna Dhakhwa, president of the Handicraft Association of Nepal Prachanda Shakya delivered a vote of thanks.

Public lectures will also organize on various themes during the exhibition period. There will be a special presentation on Indrajatra, Supported by Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Lalitpur Metropolitan City and Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal Investment Bank Ltd, Daya Foundation, Agni Groups and IGI IME General Insurance are the promoters of the exhibition.

