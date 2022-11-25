Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

There will be mainly fair throughout the country.
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Mainly fair throughout the country.
There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight..
VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75