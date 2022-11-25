Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal

Nov. 25, 2022, 7:26 a.m.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Mainly fair throughout the country.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country tonight..

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Binod Chaudhary Defeated Veteran Politician Tripathi
Nov 25, 2022
Pro-constitutional Monarchist RPP Leader Lingden Defeated Pro-Republican Sitautla
Nov 24, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2 New Cases And 30 Recoveries
Nov 24, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province
Nov 24, 2022
Dr. Dhawal Shumshere Rana Wins In Banke-2
Nov 23, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 4 New Case And 21 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1 And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In The Bagmati And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Weather Forecast: Light Snowfall At Few Places Of The Eastern And Central High Mountain Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 1 hour ago

The Latest

Binod Chaudhary Defeated Veteran Politician Tripathi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 25, 2022
Make In Nepal Products Will Be Promoted: Secretary Gyawali By Agencies Nov 25, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea Uruguay To Goalless Draw In Qatar By Agencies Nov 25, 2022
Russia Conducted Attacks Across Ukraine By Agencies Nov 25, 2022
World Cup 2022: Brazil Defeats Serbia by 2-0 By Agencies Nov 25, 2022
Pro-constitutional Monarchist RPP Leader Lingden Defeated Pro-Republican Sitautla By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 24, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75