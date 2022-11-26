COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 29 Recoveries

With one new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Saturday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,875.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 526 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of no persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

In 365 antigen tests, one person infected positive.

Currently, there are 298active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 293 patients are placed in home isolation and 5 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 29 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,558 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Saturday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.