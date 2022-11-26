Senior NC Leader Arjun Narshing KC Elected Member of HoR from Nuwakot 3

Senior Nepali Congress Leader Arjun Narshing KC has been elected a member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Nuwakot-2.

Contested as a common candidate from the party, KC, senior leader of Nepali Congress, got 28107 votes against his closet rival Suman Pandey of Nepal Swatantra Party who got 16077 votes, according to the office of the election officer.

CPN-UML candidate Naryan Prasad Khatiwada, who defeated KC in the last elections, seared 15561 votes.

Similarly, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) candidate Mahantha Thakur has been elected a member of the House of Representatives (HoR) from Mahottari-3.

Elected Thakur, who is also LSP Chairman, got 16,375 votes against his closet rival Hari Narayan Yadav, a candidate of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), who got 14,325 votes, according to the office of the election officer.

CPN-UML senior leader Bishnu Paudel has also been elected a member of the House of Representatives from Rupandehi-2 defeating his nearest rival Ganesh Paudel with 1633 votes.

Bishnu Paudel got 27148 votes against his nearest rival Ganesh Paudel secured 25782 votes.

RPP leader Bikram Pandey has also been elected a member of the House of Representatives from Chitwan-3 defeating his nearest rival by the margin of 9233 votes. Pandey got 35055 votes and his rival Maoist candidate Bhoj Raj Adhikari 25822.