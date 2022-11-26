Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Nov. 26, 2022, 8:05 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the mountainous areas of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the mountainous areas of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in the mountainous areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province along with Sudur Pashchim Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country tonight.

