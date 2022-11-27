Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

Nov. 27, 2022, 7:49 a.m.

There will be mainly fair in Gandaki, Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will pa partly cloudy in Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

