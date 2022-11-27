Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Mainly Fair In Gandaki, Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Provinces

There will be mainly fair in Gandaki, Lumibni, Madhesh, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces
According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will pa partly cloudy in Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country.
There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.
