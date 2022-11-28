Ambassador Of India Naveen Srivastava Inaugurated Art Exhibition On Deities Of Nepal

Ambassador of India Naveen Srivastava inaugurated the exhibition "Deities of Nepal" on 27 November 2022 in presence of the President of the Federation of Handicraft Associations of Nepal Prachanda Shakya, Nepal Art Council President Sagar SJB Rana and Deputy Mayors of Lalitpur and Kathmandu Metropolitan City Manjiri Shakya and Sunita Dangol.

This exhibition is being organized to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Nepal Art Council and the 50th anniversary of the Federation of Handicraft Associations of Nepal. The art exhibition is being held from 27 November-10 December 2022 at Nepal Art Council.

SVCC (Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre), Kathmandu is also organizing a two-day lecture series titled as "Iconographic Expressions of the Deities of India and Nepal" on 28-29 November 2022.