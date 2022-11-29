Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Kikuta Addresses Nepal-Japan Educational Dialogue

Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Kikuta Addresses Nepal-Japan Educational Dialogue at Tribhuvan University

Nov. 29, 2022, 5:40 p.m.

The third round of the Nepal-Japan Educational Dialogue hosted by the University of Tokyo was held on 28th at IOE, TU with more than 500 students participating in person and online.

Japan Nepal student exchange.jpg

Ambassador Kikuta Yutaka congratulated the exchange between Japan and Nepal that began 120 years ago and continues to this day, noting that TAKEI Shunsuke, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, visited Nepal last weekend to observe the elections. He also encouraged young students that they will play an ever more important role for the development of Nepal after the elections.

Japan TU engineering exchange program.jpg

As former MEXT scholarship students, Prof. Dr. Khadga KC, Associate Por. Dr. Hari Ram Parajuli, and Assistant Prof. Dr. Khem Gyanwali attended the Dialogue. Prof. Dr. Shashidhar Ram Joshi, Dean of IOE, shared with the students the diligence of the Japanese people, which he learned through his experience as a research fellow in Japan, and the environment in which they can learn in English even in Japan.

From Japan, Saitama University, Shimane University, Yokohama National University, Kyushu University, Tokyo International University, and Hiroshima University attended online and shared their unique programs for international students!

The application and selection process at each university for admission in 2023 is currently underway. Interested students should check their websites.

The MEXT scholarship selection at the Embassy for FY2023 is already closed. For FY2024, please check our website and Facebook in April or early May 2024.

Japan TU exchange.jpg

