9.9 Million Votes Counted Under PR Category

Nov. 30, 2022, 8:10 a.m.

Vote count under the proportional representation (PR) under the elections to the House of Representatives and the Province Assembly is ongoing. The elections were held on November 20.

According to the Election Commission, total 9,93,568 votes were counted so far. As per the vote count till 10:30 am, the CPN (UML) has received 26,94,124 votes followed by the Nepali Congress with 2548778 votes.

Similarly, the CPN (Maoist Centre) has got 11,43503 votes while the Rastriya Swatantra Party 10,98,181, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party 570101, the Janata Samajbadi Party 388,482 and the Janamant Party 346,970.

Likewise, the CPN (Unified Socialist) has garnered 281348 votes, the Nagarik Unmukti Party 247701.

