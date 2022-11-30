Peace Corps Associate Director Of The Office Of Global Operations Scott Beale Calls On Foreign Secretary Paudyal

Peace Corps Associate Director of the Office of Global Operations Scott Beale Calls On Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal today at Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singh Durbar.

Beale, arrived for a two-day trip to Nepal as part of a visit to the region today. While in Kathmandu, Associate Director Beale will meet with government and civil society representatives to discuss the plans to return Peace Corps Volunteers to Nepal.

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Embassy in Nepal, after the global evacuation of Volunteers in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Peace Corps is planning to return Volunteers to the country in early 2023. Peace Corps first established operations in Nepal in September 1962. Since that time, nearly 4,000 Americans have served in Nepal working in multiple sectors and across the country. At the time of the global evacuation in March 2020 due to COVID-19, Peace Corps had 124 Volunteers and trainees working in the areas of agriculture, health, and education.

The Peace Corps is an international service network of volunteers, community members, host country partners and staff who are driven by the agency’s mission of world peace and friendship. At the invitation of governments around the world, Peace Corps volunteers work alongside community members on locally-prioritized projects in the areas of education, health, environment, agriculture, community economic development and youth development. Through service, members of the Peace Corps network develop transferable skills and hone intercultural competencies that position them to be the next generation of global leaders. Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, more than 240,000 Americans have served in 142 countries worldwide.