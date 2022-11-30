Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Sudur Paschim And Hilly Regions Of Nepal

There will be Partly cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in Sudur Pashchim Province along with the hilly regions of the country and mainly fair in rest of the country.

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1 along with the hilly regions of Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in the rest of the Province.