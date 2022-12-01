NC Leader Karki Elected From Sunsari-4

Communication and Information Technology Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki Elected From Sunsari-4.
Minister of Communication and Information Technology and leader of Nepali Congress Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has been elected From Sunsari-4 for the House of Representatives defeating his rival Jagadish Kumar Kusiyat by a margin of 112 votes. He secured 30483 votes.
Minister Karki’s nearest rival Kusiat secured 30371 votes. This is Karki’s second victory from the constituency.
VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75