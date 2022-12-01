NC Leader Karki Elected From Sunsari-4

Communication and Information Technology Minister Gyanendra Bahadur Karki Elected From Sunsari-4.

Minister of Communication and Information Technology and leader of Nepali Congress Gyanendra Bahadur Karki has been elected From Sunsari-4 for the House of Representatives defeating his rival Jagadish Kumar Kusiyat by a margin of 112 votes. He secured 30483 votes.

Minister Karki’s nearest rival Kusiat secured 30371 votes. This is Karki’s second victory from the constituency.