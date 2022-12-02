JICA To Support Program For Elevating International Migrants

JICA To Support Program For Elevating International Migrants

Dec. 2, 2022, 8:06 a.m.

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a Record of Discussions with the Government of Nepal in Kathmandu for the ‘Project on Career Development and Entrepreneurship Support Program for International Migrants’, a technical cooperation project.

This project will be implemented for Career Development and Entrepreneurship Support Program of the returnee migrants from Japan aiming at enhancing their information access and developing their capacity so that the industrial development of Nepal can bepromoted. The project adopts a demand-driven approach that supports returnee migrants who want to acquire skills and competencies and further implement their acquired knowledge for establishing a productive business/career in Nepal eventually contributing to the economic development of Nepal. The project intends to fulfill SDGs Goal 8 “Decent Work & Economic Growth.”

The project plans to appoint mentors who continuously provide training to the returnees recipients for enhancing their capacity in career planning and entrepreneurship throughout the migration flow (pre -migration, while-in Japan and after returning).

The total period of the project is 5 years (2023-2027) and the Implementing Agency for the project is Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security (MoLESS), Department of Foreign Employment(DoFE) and Foreign Employment Board(FEB) .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NIBL Wins "The Banker" "Bank Of The Year 2022" Award
Dec 02, 2022
New Data On Nepal PLHIV Stigma Index 2.0 Indicates The Need To Create Arespectful And Equal Environment For PLHIVs In Community And Workplace
Dec 02, 2022
16 Day Of Activism Against Gender Based Violence
Dec 02, 2022
HIV Infection Fell By 84 Percent In Nepa
Dec 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Across Nepal
Dec 02, 2022

More on National

16 Day Of Activism Against Gender Based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
World AIDS Day 2022: The AIDS Response Is In Danger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Nepali Female Journalists Face Online Violence By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Japanese Ambassador To Nepal Kikuta Addresses Nepal-Japan Educational Dialogue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
Australian Ambassador Felicity Volk Inaugurates Resource Centre At The Madarsa School In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Korean Embassy Provides Awards To The Winners of 2022K-Culture Online Video Contest By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 19 hours ago

The Latest

NIBL Wins "The Banker" "Bank Of The Year 2022" Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022
New Data On Nepal PLHIV Stigma Index 2.0 Indicates The Need To Create Arespectful And Equal Environment For PLHIVs In Community And Workplace By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022
HIV Infection Fell By 84 Percent In Nepa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022
World Cup 2022: Japan Defeats Spain, Enter Into Knockout Stage By Agencies Dec 02, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 02, 2022
NEA Makes Rs. 8 Billion Profit In Three Months By Agencies Dec 01, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75