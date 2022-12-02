JICA To Support Program For Elevating International Migrants

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed a Record of Discussions with the Government of Nepal in Kathmandu for the ‘Project on Career Development and Entrepreneurship Support Program for International Migrants’, a technical cooperation project.

This project will be implemented for Career Development and Entrepreneurship Support Program of the returnee migrants from Japan aiming at enhancing their information access and developing their capacity so that the industrial development of Nepal can bepromoted. The project adopts a demand-driven approach that supports returnee migrants who want to acquire skills and competencies and further implement their acquired knowledge for establishing a productive business/career in Nepal eventually contributing to the economic development of Nepal. The project intends to fulfill SDGs Goal 8 “Decent Work & Economic Growth.”

The project plans to appoint mentors who continuously provide training to the returnees recipients for enhancing their capacity in career planning and entrepreneurship throughout the migration flow (pre -migration, while-in Japan and after returning).

The total period of the project is 5 years (2023-2027) and the Implementing Agency for the project is Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security (MoLESS), Department of Foreign Employment(DoFE) and Foreign Employment Board(FEB) .