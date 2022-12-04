Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bangmati, Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Bangmati, Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim

Dec. 4, 2022, 7:54 a.m.

There will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and and mainly fair in rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in Madesh Province, and and the hilly regions of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in the rest of the country.

