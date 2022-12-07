COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 09 Positive Cases And 16 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 09 Positive Cases And 16 Recoveries

Dec. 7, 2022, 5:39 p.m.

With 09 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,921.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 803 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 9 were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

In 880 antigen tests, no person infected positive.

Currently, there are 72 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 70 patients are placed in home isolation and 2 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 16 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,830 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Hands Over Books For Japanese Study To Campus Of International Languages
Dec 07, 2022
Election Commission Announces PR Results, CPN-UML Secured 34 Seats And NC 32
Dec 07, 2022
NEA To Expand Transmission And Distribution System In Kailali And Kachanpur
Dec 07, 2022
Home, Industry And Finance Ministers Call For Change In Monetary Policy And Interest Rates
Dec 07, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Gandaki
Dec 07, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 01 New Cases And 14 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02 Positive Cases And 18 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6 New Cases And 19 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 03 Positive Cases And 21 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 06 Positive Cases And 23 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 2 hours ago
HIV Infection Fell By 84 Percent In Nepa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Hands Over Books For Japanese Study To Campus Of International Languages By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2022
Tribhuwan University To Hold 48th Convocation on December 9, Over 10 Thousand Students Attending By Agencies Dec 07, 2022
'Impeachment Motion Against CJ Rana Ineffective' By Agencies Dec 07, 2022
Voices For Peace In Time Of The Danger Of Nuclear War By Katak Malla Dec 07, 2022
Inflation In Nepal: A growing Challenge By Shanker Man Singh Dec 07, 2022
Election Commission Announces PR Results, CPN-UML Secured 34 Seats And NC 32 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75