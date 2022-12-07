Election Commission Announces PR Results, CPN-UML Secured 34 Seats And NC 32

Election Commission Announced PR Results, CPN-UML Secured 34 Seats And NC 32

Dec. 7, 2022, 9:04 a.m.

Election Commission has announced the results of PR. After this, the entire results of the elections to the House of Representatives (HoR) and the Province Assembly held under the first-past-the-post system and Proportional Representation have been announced.

Seat Divide 2.png

A total of 165 members have been elected to the 275-member lower house and the remaining 110 posts will be adjusted by the Proportional Representation system.

In the HoR direct elections, the Nepali Congress emerged as the first party by winning 57 seats followed by 44 of the CPN (UML), 18 of the CPN (Maoist Centre) and 10 by the CPN (Unified Socialist).

In PR, CPN-UML Secured 34, Nepali Congress 32, Maoist Center 14, Nepal Swatantra Party 12, RPP 7 and Janta Samajbadi and Janmat Party 5 each. See graph.

Similarly, the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, Rashtriya Prajatantra Party, and Rashtriya Swatantra Party have won seven seats each while the Loktantrik Samajbadi secured its victory in four constituencies followed by three of the Nagarik Unmukti Party, and one each by the Rashtriya Janamorcha Nepal, Nepal Workers and Peasants’ Party and Janamat Party.

This time, the HoR gets five members who were elected on independent candidacies.

According to the Election Commission's latest details, 12 political parties have shared the 165 seats in the lower house. The voting for the twin elections were held on November 20 in a single phase, despite a few cases of re-voting and deferral election due to some specific reasons.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA To Expand Transmission And Distribution System In Kailali And Kachanpur
Dec 07, 2022
Home, Industry And Finance Ministers Call For Change In Monetary Policy And Interest Rates
Dec 07, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Gandaki
Dec 07, 2022
European Union Brings Relief To The Victims Of Earthquake In Nepal
Dec 06, 2022
ADB Approves $200 Million Loan To Strengthen Education System In Nepal
Dec 06, 2022

More on Politics

Nepali Congress Wins 57 In HoR And 111 In Provincial Assembly By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
Dhanraj Gurung Elected HoR Member From Syangja-2 By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
Subash Nembang Elected From Ilam-2 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
RPP Leader Bohara Wins HoR Seat From Rupandehi-3, Defeating Home Minister Khad By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Senior NC Leader Arjun Narshing KC Elected Member of HoR from Nuwakot 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
UML, NC, Rastriya Swatantra. Maoist Center And RPP In Top Five In PR System By Agencies 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

NEA To Expand Transmission And Distribution System In Kailali And Kachanpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2022
Home, Industry And Finance Ministers Call For Change In Monetary Policy And Interest Rates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2022
Chinese To Ease Anti-COVID Measures: Chinese Media By Agencies Dec 07, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 07, 2022
International Civil Aviation Day–07 December The Unsettled Question By Hemant Arjyal Dec 07, 2022
YOUTH AND WOMEN IN POLTICS : A Long Way To Go By Keshab Poudel Dec 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75