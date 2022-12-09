COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 05 Positive Cases And 14 Recoveries

Dec. 9, 2022, 8:32 p.m.

With 05 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Friday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,929.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 297 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 5 were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

In 628 antigen tests, no person infected positive.

Currently, there are 51 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 49 patients are placed in home isolation and 2 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 15 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,859 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Friday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

