Supreme Court Orders Not To Implement General Secretary’s Letter On Chief Justice Rana

The Supreme Court has issued an interim order against implementing the letter issued by the general secretary of the federal parliament in relation to suspended Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher JB Rana’s impeachment motion turning ineffective.

A constitutional bench of the SC on Friday ordered that the letter issued by Bharat Raj Gautam, general secretary of the federal parliament, should for the time being not be implemented.The SC verdict came in response to the writ petition demanding to nullify the letter issued by general secretary Gautam.

SC Bar chairperson Purnaman Shakya, vice-chair Mukunda Prasad Paudel, secretary Rishiram Ghimire, treasure Binod Kumar Karki and members Bikash Bhattarai, Anantaraj Luitel, Dip Narayan Sah, Amita Gautam and Ram Hari Tripathi had registered the case at the SC.