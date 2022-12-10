Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country.

Dec. 10, 2022, 7:19 a.m.

There will be mainly fair throughout the country. .

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

