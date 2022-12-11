COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02 Positive Cases And 13 Recoveries

With 02 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,932.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 556 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

In 749 antigen tests, no person infected positive.

Currently, there are 30 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 28 patients are placed in home isolation and 2 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 13 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,883 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.7 per cent.

The MoHP on Sunday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.