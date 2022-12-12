Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Madesh And Bagmati

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Madesh And Bagmati

Dec. 12, 2022, 7:45 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and and mainly fair in rest of the country

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and and mainly fair in rest of the country

There will be partly cloudy in Province 1, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country

