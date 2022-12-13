Japanese Assistance For A New Health Post In Kavrepalanchok District

KIKUTA Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, signed a grant contract with Manoj Raj Panta, President of the Rural Empowerment Society, for the construction of a new health post in Kavrepalanchok District. The signing ceremony was held at the Embassy of Japan in Kathmandu on Tuesday 13 December.

The project is funded under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government and involves a grant of USD 113,096 (approximately NPR 14 million).

The project supports the construction of a health post in Chaurideurali Rural Municipality. Currently, although there is one rural municipal hospital in the northern part of Chaurideurali Rural Municipality, it takes more than two hours on foot from the southern part of the rural municipality to reach the hospital. The distance, and the poor transport access conditions prevent residents from receiving medical examinations and treatment. Also this area has an unstable electricity supply, which affects medical services at the hospital. A health post to be provided by the project will be equipped with a solar power generation system, thus will improve the situation and provide medical services to the nearby population.

The Rural Empowerment Society has been working to improve the lives of residents in this area for some time. The project will be managed by the Chaurideurali Rural Municipality and the Rural Empowerment Society. The Chaurideurali Rural Municipality has committed to provide the necessary medical equipment, as well as doctors, nurses, and other personnel and expenses.

The Embassy of Japan believes that this project will improve the medical environment in rural areas and promote the health of the population. We hope that this medical assistance will also further enhance the friendship between the people of Japan and Nepal now and for future generations.