Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Province 1And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Province 1And Mainly Fair In Rest Of The Country

Dec. 13, 2022, 7:33 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and mainly fair in rest of the country. .

There are partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 02 New Cases And 10 Recoveries
Dec 13, 2022
Japanese Assistance For A New Health Post In Kavrepalanchok District
Dec 13, 2022
Millions Of Liters Water Wastes In Kathmandu Due To Mishandling Of KUKL
Dec 13, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 07 New Cases And 12 Recoveries
Dec 12, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Madesh And Bagmati
Dec 12, 2022

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Madesh And Bagmati By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Throughout The Country. By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1 And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 9 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Bagmati, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Province 1, Gandaki And Lumbini Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 02 New Cases And 10 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2022
Japanese Assistance For A New Health Post In Kavrepalanchok District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2022
NEA To Improve Infrastructures In Nepalgunj By Agencies Dec 13, 2022
Millions Of Liters Water Wastes In Kathmandu Due To Mishandling Of KUKL By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 13, 2022
Voters Invalid Reached 5.06 Percent By Agencies Dec 13, 2022
G7 Leaders Shore Up Support For Ukraine By Agencies Dec 13, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75