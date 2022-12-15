COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 03 New Cases And 04 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 03 New Cases And 04 Recoveries

Dec. 15, 2022, 3:55 p.m.

With 03 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,945

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 219 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 03 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 511 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 01cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 15 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 13 patients are placed in home isolation and 2 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,04 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,911 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Japan Hands Over Medal Grand Cordon Of The Rising Sun To Former Speaker Ram Chandra Poudel
Dec 15, 2022
Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Hanan Godder Paid A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma
Dec 15, 2022
Urgent Action Needed In South Asia to Curb Deadly Air Pollution
Dec 15, 2022
Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya Submitted Elections Results of HoR
Dec 15, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Areas of Gandaki, Lumbini And Bagmati Province
Dec 15, 2022

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 02 New Cases And 10 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 07 New Cases And 12 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02 Positive Cases And 13 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 3 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 11 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 05 Positive Cases And 14 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 23 hours ago

The Latest

Japan Hands Over Medal Grand Cordon Of The Rising Sun To Former Speaker Ram Chandra Poudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2022
Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Hanan Godder Paid A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2022
Urgent Action Needed In South Asia to Curb Deadly Air Pollution By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2022
Chief Election Commissioner Thapaliya Submitted Elections Results of HoR By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2022
Election Commission Announces Final Results Of November 20 Election By Agencies Dec 15, 2022
NEA Constructed A Substation In Ghiring Of Tanahu District By Agencies Dec 15, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75