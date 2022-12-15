Japan Hands Over Medal Grand Cordon Of The Rising Sun To Former Speaker Ram Chandra Poudel

The Ambassador of Japan to Nepal Kikuta Yutaka handed over the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun to the former speaker of the House Of Representatives Ram Chandra Poudel amid a function today at the residence of the Japanese Ambassador to Nepal.

Former speaker Poudel received the decoration on April 29, 2020, in recognition of his contributions towards strengthening the relationship between Japan and Nepal and promoting the interchange of members of the parliaments of both countries. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ceremony has been unfortunately postponed but was successfully completed today.

Member of House of Representatives Poudel contributed to the activation of contacts between parliamentarians of the two countries. He established the Japan-Nepal Friendship Parliamentarian League in 1999 when he was the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal. He was the first Chairman of the League from the beginning until 2017.

He was also actively involved in the promotion of bilateral relations by receiving many VIPs from Japan such as His Imperial Highness Prince Akihito and Her Imperial Highness Princess Michiko, Prime Minister MORI Yoshiro, State Minister for Foreign Affairs KIUCHI Minoru, and others. Furthermore, he participated in the 40-year, 50-year and 60-year anniversaries of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and made congratulatory statements.

Japanese Decorations are conferred upon foreigners twice a year, on 29th April and 3rd November, concurrently with the conferment of decorations and medals to Japanese nationals.

The Order of the Rising Sun is bestowed upon individuals of merit, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the nation or public. This is also conferred upon foreign nationals who have made notable contributions to the promotion of relations between Japan and other countries in areas such as politics and diplomacy, research and education, medicine and social welfare, economy and industry, and culture and sports.

The Government of Japan announced the foreign recipients of the 2020 Spring Imperial Decorations in 2020. Former Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal Poudel was among the 2020 year’s foreign recipients.

“I am very grateful to the Government of Japan for kindly conferring on me the high decoration on the Order of the Rising Sun Gold and Silver Star,” said Poudel. “I served as Ambassador of Nepal to Japan. I will work in future to further strengthen relations between the two countries, “ said Poudel. He said that Japan is a great friend of Nepal as it has been supporting Nepal for over five decades in economic progress,

“Poudel has been actively involved in the promotion of bilateral relations between the two countries. The honor will be handed to the personalities for their contribution to the promotion of political, diplomatic, research, education, medical and social welfare, economic, industry, culture and sports between the two countries,” said the Minister of Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

