Japan Hands Over New Classrooms in Amargadhi Municipality, Dadeldhura District

Japan Hands Over New Classrooms in Amargadhi Municipality, Dadeldhura District

Dec. 16, 2022, 7:59 p.m.

The handover ceremony of newly-built classrooms to the Shree Mahendra Secondary School in Dadeldhura district took place today. The new building has been built with USD 81,465 (approximately NPR 9.2 million) under the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) of the Japanese Government.

On the occasion, Kikuta Yutaka, Ambassador of Japan to Nepal, sent a congratulatory message to all involved in the project. He recognized the efforts of all who worked with the Embassy to complete the project. He also expressed his hope that the newly-built classrooms will contribute to the quality education of the Dadeldhura and the nearby district.

Shree Mahendra Secondary School was established in 1957 and is a significant regional educational institution, including its general and technical courses. Prior to building the new classrooms, which have capacity for 400 students, students studied in crowded and unsafe/substandard conditions. Now they enjoy a safe and comfortable environment which is much more conducive to learning and has improved the overall standard of education at the school.

Japan Nepal cooperation school.jpg

The year 2022 is significant as it marks Japan and Nepal's 120th anniversary of the first Nepali students traveling to Japan. The Embassy hopes that the students who study in the newly constructed classrooms through this project will have a bright future of their own and contribute to building even friendlier relations between the two countries, Japan and Nepal. GGP was established to implement projects directly benefiting people at the grassroots level for the community's socio-economic development. Since 1991, over 200 GGP projects have been implemented in Nepal.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

ELECTRIC COOKING: At Local Level
Dec 16, 2022
Nepali And Indian Army Starts the 16th Nepal-India Joint Military Exercise
Dec 16, 2022
ACT Project Launched In Nepal
Dec 16, 2022
Embassy Of India Organised India-Nepal Agri Meet Cum Curtain Raiser For The International Year of Millets 2023
Dec 16, 2022
China Ready To Buy Electricity From Nepal: Acting Chinese Ambassador
Dec 16, 2022

More on National

Nepali And Indian Army Starts the 16th Nepal-India Joint Military Exercise By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 41 minutes ago
ACT Project Launched In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 14 hours, 59 minutes ago
Embassy Of India Organised India-Nepal Agri Meet Cum Curtain Raiser For The International Year of Millets 2023 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 15 hours, 10 minutes ago
Japan Hands Over Medal Grand Cordon Of The Rising Sun To Former Speaker Ram Chandra Poudel By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Hanan Godder Paid A Courtesy Call On COAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Election Commission Announces Final Results Of November 20 Election By Agencies 1 day, 18 hours ago

The Latest

ELECTRIC COOKING: At Local Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2022
Foreign Currency Reserves Increase: Nepal Rastra Bank By Agencies Dec 16, 2022
China Ready To Buy Electricity From Nepal: Acting Chinese Ambassador By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2022
'High-Thrust Solid-Fuel Motor' Successfully Tested: North Korea By Agencies Dec 16, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 16, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 03 New Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75