Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Gandaki And Lumbini Provinces

Dec. 16, 2022, 7:29 a.m.

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country tonight.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1.

