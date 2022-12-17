Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Hilly Region Of Province, Bagmati And Gandaki

Brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province . There are chances of brief snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Province 1 and Bagmati Province and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Bagmati Province. There are chances of brief snowfall at one or two places of high hilly and mountainous regions of Province 1 and Bagmati Province.