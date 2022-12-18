Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall Mountain Regionrovince 1, Bagmati and Gandkai Provinces

Dec. 18, 2022, 7:42 a.m.

There are chances of light snowfall at some places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Province 1, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Light rain is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly region of Province 1 and Gandaki Province Chances of light snowfall at some places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province

There are partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province and mainly fair in rest of the country Chances of light snowfall at some places of high mountainous region of Province 1, Bagmati Province and Gandaki Province tonight.

