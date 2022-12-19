Expired & Out

The last House of Representatives during their tenure had discussed in their respective committees a number of Bills for presenting to the House and later the Rastriya Sabha to make into laws. Because of political developments – House and Committees not able to sit and function, a number of bills are at a ‘Trisankhu’ stage and waiting for the new parliamentarians and committees therein to take action. Are many of these proposals after hours of effort and work literally expired and out?
As per the statement of Dasrath Dhamala in Ratopati of 1st December 2022 some Bills in the old House of Representatives which were pending have already expired. Does it mean to us laymen that all the work done in the registration, discussion both in the House and Committees has been wasted? After all the previous of House of Representatives did not sit for a long time when the house was adjourned because of our major parties not seeing eye to eye? Imagine the amount of money spent when one considers the work that had been put in by the concerned representatives in formulating the concerned rules and regulations. Is the time all wasted and all the money spent in term of men’s and women’s hours of work all down the drain? Apparently twelve proposed Bills that are in the Rastriya Sabha will be processed in course of time.
Nearly three and half years ago, Shri Sher Bahadur Tamang a member of our previous House of Representatives, registered a bill in Parliament to manage and regulate marijuana farming in the country. No copies of the bill were circulated to parliament members. Six months ago he had queried this situation and objected to it as a violation. The bill at that time was one of forty-nine pending for years, to be presented in Parliament. Listing all here will be bothersome.
A report in the Online version of Ratopati on 1st Dec stated that the Karnali Pradesh had passed 53 out of 64 Bills tabled and that 11 of the intended had be ‘Expired’.
One has to only think about the effectiveness of Pradesh Administration. The initial complaint was of them being unable to function because of lack of administrative service rules and regulations plus those for law and order. Some of this has been done but results are not there to see. One glaring example of the inability to function is the fact that because of difficulties of ethnicity and language issues Pradesh 1 is still not named. A common activity by Pradesh administrations is procuring vehicles for the ‘high ups’ in various posts.
To ordinary folk like us, it is surprising that the work done by the previous house cannot be taken up by those re-elected and the new members. There should be provision for reconsideration of these proposed bills by appropriate Committees prior to rejecting them as unnecessary. This ensures continuity of the work done by the preceding House. Currently there are grave misgivings about the functioning of a ‘lame duck’ or caretaker government when one considers the Chief Justice imbroglio and the hasty bringing by it of an Ordinance to free convicted political offenders. It has no right and a new government should deliberate on it.
The PR system that currently exists in the country was introduced to ensure representation of women, marginalised, backward classes and ethnic communities into the political mainstream. Currently there is no representation of Rana Tharu. The system has been abused both at the Centre and Pradesh by all political parties which have nominated husband /wives plus other Natedar / Paribar besides favoured contractors and businessmen! Such ignoring of pre-requisites at both the Centre and Pradesh is a prime example of Daltantra. All our parties don’t have nationalistic fervour. Sadly all this is occurring as our ‘No Not Again’ campaign could not dispose off some of the expired oldies.
Now is the time to imagine and pray for a ‘make believe’ wish. If a constitutional amendment with a 2/3 majority, not an easy matter but becomes a reality to make changes regarding citizenship, it is essential to make some others from the list below:
I am resigned to my fate because a ‘Vote of No Confidence’ cannot be brought for two years however badly the coming government performs.
The author is a retired medical doctor and writes fiction under the pen name of Mani Dixit also. Website: www.hdixit.org.np. Twitter: @manidixithd
