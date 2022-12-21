Rajendra Lingden Elected RPP’s PP Leader

Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairman Rajendra Lingden was elected the parliamentary party (PP) leader of the party unopposed.

A PP meeting of the RPP held at Party office chose Lignden as the PP leader, of the RPP saoid spokesperson of RPP Mohan Kumar Shrestha/

Shrestha said that party ‘s parliamentary meeting proposed Ligden as a leader of RPP parliamentary party as the party has 14 MPs in the party. (RSS)