Rajendra Lingden Elected RPP’s PP Leader

Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairman Rajendra Lingden was elected the parliamentary party (PP) leader of the party unopposed.
A PP meeting of the RPP held at Party office chose Lignden as the PP leader, of the RPP saoid spokesperson of RPP Mohan Kumar Shrestha/
Shrestha said that party ‘s parliamentary meeting proposed Ligden as a leader of RPP parliamentary party as the party has 14 MPs in the party. (RSS)
VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75