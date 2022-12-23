UNICEF And The Government Of Finland Continue Their Partnership To Support The Education sector Of Nepal

Finland and UNICEF have signed a partnership agreement for the years 2023-2027. Finland is committing 4.2 million euros (approx. 590 million npr) to UNICEF’s efforts in Nepal to enhance quality services for children. Finland and UNICEF have been collaborating in the education sector in Nepal since 2019, and the agreed support is a continuation of this partnership.

At a ceremony held in Kathmandu on December 22, 2022,Riina-Riikka Heikka, the Ambassador of Finland to Nepal, and Usha Mishra, UNICEF Representative to Nepal a.i, signed a partnership agreement for the years 2023-2027.

Finland is committing 4.2 million euros for the enhancement of quality services for children in Nepal. Finland and UNICEF have been collaborating in the education sector since 2019 – the agreed support is a continuation of this partnership. With the signed agreement, the partners reaffirmed their aspiration to strengthen inclusion and quality education for children in Nepal.

The renewed partnership will focus on strengthening school readiness, foundational learning and inclusive education models, targeting particularly the most vulnerable children. It also addresses those children who have been particularly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic or other disasters e.g. floods, in terms of their access to education participation and learning outcomes. The partnership also supports the new School Education Sector Plan (SESP) of the Government of Nepal, to which both Finland and UNICEF are contributing.

“UNICEF is one of Finland’s long-term partners in Nepal. The good relations are based on mutual understanding, common goals, common commitment and joint efforts to promote sustainable development in Nepal”, says Finland’s Ambassador, Riina-Riikka Heikka. “Education is one of the key pillars of Finland’s Country Programme for Development Cooperation in Nepal. We need strong partnerships in order to jointly strive for inclusive quality education”.

"The strong and strategic partnership with Finland over the previous years has allowed us to continue supporting the Government in their pursuit of expanding access and improving the quality of public education in Nepal, so as to serve the children of the country, especially those left behind,” says UNICEF Representative a.i, Usha Mishra.