More Than 6,800 Civilians Killed In Ukraine War: UN

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights says at least 6,826 Ukrainian civilians have been killed by Russian attacks since the start of the war.

The figure covers the period between February 24, when Russia started its military invasion, and December 18. The office says the deaths include 428 children.

By region, 4,036 civilian deaths were recorded in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and 2,790 in other parts of Ukraine, including the Kyiv region. In addition, 10,769 injuries to civilians were reported.

The office says it believes that the actual figures are considerably higher as reports from some locations where intense hostilities continue, including Mariupol, are pending confirmation.